Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Rises By 71.8%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

