Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Rises By 73.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 582,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Graybug Vision stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 7,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,027. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRAY. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

