Short Interest in GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Drops By 50.0%

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GERS stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.44.

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corporation develops and commercializes clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources for the ethanol industry in the United States. The company's corn oil extraction technology integrates into the back-end of existing dry mill corn ethanol plants to extract and recover inedible crude corn oil, which is used in the production of advanced carbon-neutral liquid fuels and other biomass-derived alternatives to fossil fuel-based products.

