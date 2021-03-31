Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Expands By 50.7%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,721,600 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 1,805,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,093.5 days.

Shares of IFSUF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

IFSUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, antennae framework, cabling, parabolas, spaces for equipment and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, scheduled maintenance, and corrective and unscheduled maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

