Short Interest in Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Drops By 40.2%

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITPOF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.