Short Interest in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Expands By 105.3%

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

MNDO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.64. 1,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57. MIND C.T.I. has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.64.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 8.87%.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

