Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Decreases By 46.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PANDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Danske lowered shares of Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

PANDY stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.