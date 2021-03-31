Short Interest in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Rises By 53.5%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $128.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,967. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

