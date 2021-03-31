Short Interest in SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Expands By 102.0%

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLGWF stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. SLANG Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

SLANG Worldwide Company Profile

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. The company develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 retail stores in the United States. The company was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc in November 26, 2018.

