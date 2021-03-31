Short Interest in Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Grows By 86.2%

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 125,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. 231,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,992. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

