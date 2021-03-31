Short Interest in Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) Increases By 67.3%

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the February 28th total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:UROV opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. Urovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $16.26.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.13. Equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 6,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

