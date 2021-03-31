Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LIGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Signify and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.57 ($43.03).

Signify has a 52-week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52-week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

About Signify

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

