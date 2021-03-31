Signify Health, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signify Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $27.39 on Monday. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,732,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

