Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $63.41.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.