Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.88). Analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $598,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,081,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,780,000.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

