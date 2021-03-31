Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 9.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price was up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $150.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital traded as high as $136.40 and last traded at $132.82. Approximately 27,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,491,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.87.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SI. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,119 shares of company stock worth $15,281,418.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.18 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

