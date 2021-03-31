Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SIXGF. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Commerzbank upgraded Sixt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Sixt from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $119.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.72. Sixt has a 52-week low of $90.50 and a 52-week high of $122.00.

Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

