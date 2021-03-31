SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 112.4% from the February 28th total of 494,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 328,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,748. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.