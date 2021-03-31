Slam Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 5th (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Slam Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 5th. Slam Corp. Unit had issued 50,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 23rd. The total size of the offering was $500,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Slam Corp. Unit’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of SLAMU opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Slam Corp. Unit Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.Slam Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the sports, media, entertainment, health and wellness, and consumer technology sectors.

