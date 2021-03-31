Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will report $578.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.70 million and the lowest is $569.30 million. Sleep Number posted sales of $472.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $567.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.55 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrison sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total value of $636,890.54. Also, EVP Melissa Barra sold 1,274 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $162,333.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,260 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number stock opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.80. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.