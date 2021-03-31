Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 7th

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:IPODU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 7th. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 9th. The total size of the offering was $400,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of IPODU stock opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

