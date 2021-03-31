SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 128.0% from the February 28th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 904,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNDW opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. SolarWindow Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $691.56 million, a PE ratio of -108.33 and a beta of 2.17.

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions.

