Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Up 125.5% in March

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 125.5% from the February 28th total of 767,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SLNO opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 49,506 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

