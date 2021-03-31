Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 567.04%.

Soligenix stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Soligenix has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80.

SNGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Soligenix in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

