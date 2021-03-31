South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

