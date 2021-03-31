Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,781 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $62.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.19.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

