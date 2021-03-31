Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $62.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,823,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares in the company, valued at $14,705,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,685,457.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,788 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 43,467 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $4,325,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 300,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,983,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

