Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) & Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Spark Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Energy 3.94% 30.45% 6.03% Alliant Energy 19.33% 12.01% 3.86%

Dividends

Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Alliant Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Alliant Energy pays out 69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alliant Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spark Energy and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Energy $813.72 million 0.45 $8.45 million N/A N/A Alliant Energy $3.65 billion 3.71 $567.40 million $2.31 23.45

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Spark Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Spark Energy and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alliant Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Spark Energy currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.00%. Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $56.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Alliant Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Spark Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Spark Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Spark Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 672,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2020, IPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 495,000 and 225,000 retail customers respectively; and WPL supplied electric and natural gas service to approximately 480,000 and 195,000 retail customers, respectively. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, and packaging and food industries. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a barge, rail, and truck freight terminal on the Mississippi River; and a rail-served warehouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as well as offers freight brokerage and logistics management services. Further, it holds interests in a 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a 225 MW wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

