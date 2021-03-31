SparkPoint Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $148.04 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00022647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00046553 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,326.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.65 or 0.00638171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00026960 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,929,419,600 coins and its circulating supply is 7,942,540,779 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

