SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. SpartanNash has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $732.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

