SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $157.57 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.74.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

