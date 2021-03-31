SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000.

Shares of SPMD stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.87. The stock had a trading volume of 36,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,496. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.