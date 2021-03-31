Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.51. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $145,129.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,795 shares of company stock worth $690,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

