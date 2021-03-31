Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group lowered Spotify Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.12.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,776. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $302.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

