SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $68.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,890,000 after acquiring an additional 911,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 647,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,986,000 after buying an additional 104,920 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

