Sprout Social Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,031 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 693% compared to the average daily volume of 130 put options.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sprout Social by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.