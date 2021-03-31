Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Square were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded up $14.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.80. 626,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,700,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.67, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,068,036 shares of company stock valued at $247,980,080. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

