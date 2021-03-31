Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,887,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

NYSE:FND opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $108.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

