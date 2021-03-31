Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,094,436. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $108.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.55 and a 52-week high of $114.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.