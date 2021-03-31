Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,150 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 153.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.85.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.09. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.32 and a 1 year high of $170.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

