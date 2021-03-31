Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 13,326 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.16 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

