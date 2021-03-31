Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Insider Amine Khechfe Sells 11,669 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

STMP stock traded up $6.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.51. The company had a trading volume of 280,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.28 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.39.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stamps.com by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

