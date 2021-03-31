Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stake Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,413,000 after acquiring an additional 171,261 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth about $29,967,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 86,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,260 shares of company stock worth $5,445,060. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:STMP opened at $193.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average is $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.