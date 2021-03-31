Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Professional Planning

Professional Planning increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,496 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.4% of Professional Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,591,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $812,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.49. The company had a trading volume of 141,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.