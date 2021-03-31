Steem Dollars Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.82 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $57.82 million and $61.18 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00014995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,830.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $524.91 or 0.00892257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.11 or 0.00363945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051542 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001067 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,554,642 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

