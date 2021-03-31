SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. SteepCoin has a market cap of $95,659.95 and $1.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $392.06 or 0.00671324 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

