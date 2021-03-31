StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 369,798 shares.The stock last traded at $34.08 and had previously closed at $33.11.

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,742,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

