Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $22.54

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $23.31. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $23.45, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $657.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

