Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 28,859 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,859 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National stock opened at $62.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $67.37. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

