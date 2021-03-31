Stifel Financial Corp Buys 9,461 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $37.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50.

